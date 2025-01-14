Will Sharad Pawar’s NCP contest municipal polls alone after Thackeray’s Sena? Party chief says ‘will decide by…’

Amid questions over the future of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra after drubbing th recently held Assembly elections, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday revealed that the decision about contesting municipal elections jointly or separately will be taken in the next few days.

The remark came just days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will go solo in the upcoming municipal corporation in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led (NCP-SP). The alliance suffered a massive setback in the last assembly elections, winning just 46 seats in the 288-member house.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said that the alliance's focus remains solely on national-level elections. However, he added that there have been no discussions regarding the state or local elections within the INDIA bloc.

The NCP founder stated that discussions regarding the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra will take place in the next 8–10 days.

"In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8–10 days whether we will fight together or alone," reported ANI, quoting the NCP SCP chief.

Meanwhile, Pawar also rubbished Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that the BJP’s victory in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls ended the politics of betrayal and treachery started by him in 1978, and said that the decorum of the post of home minister should be maintained.

Earlier, Raut said that they will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on their own, whatever happens will happen.

"We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal. I just now discussed it with our city Shiv Sena chief Pramod Manmode."

