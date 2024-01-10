Maharashtra Speaker says Eknath Shinde's faction was real Shiv Sena: What's next for Uddhav Thackeray?
Sena Vs Sena: Following the Maharashtra Speaker's verdict on disqualification pleas, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's faction warned that their political party will approach the Supreme Court against the Speaker’s order.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath "Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on 21st June 2022", ruled Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday. The verdict came as a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s as Narwekar rejected the petition by Thackeray to disqualify 16 Shiv Sena MLAs including Shinde.
Even Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi contended that the "decision by the Speaker goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court order eight months back".
With the recent development in the Maharashtra politics, the number of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly stands at 16. In 2022, when Shinde broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June 2022, he had the support of 37 MLAs, Narwekar said. Thackeray had the support of 16 MLAs.
(With inputs from PTI)
