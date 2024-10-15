Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Maharashtra: Swearing-in ceremony of 7 MLCs to be held at Vidhan Bhavan today

Maharashtra: Swearing-in ceremony of 7 MLCs to be held at Vidhan Bhavan today

Livemint

The government has recommended 7 names for appointments, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled today.

Maharashtra: Swearing-in ceremony of 7 MLCs to be held at Vidhan Bhavan today

Maharashtra | The swearing-in ceremony of 7 MLCs appointed by the Governor will be held at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday at noon.

Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr. Neelam Gorhe will administer the oath.

ANI reported that the case is pending in the High Court regarding the vacant posts of 12 MLCs appointed by the Governor, the High Court has completed the hearing on the petition of Shiv Sena UBT Kolhapur chief Sunil Modi and has reserved the order.

Now the government has recommended the names of 7 people for these appointments and the swearing-in ceremony will be held today.

(This is a developing story)

