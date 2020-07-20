Maharashtra Textile Minister Aslam Shaikh tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra Textile Minister Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested all those who came in 'close contact' with him to immediately get their Covid-19 testing done. He informed about the same in a tweet. "This is to inform that I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state," Aslam Shaikh tweeted.

Aslam Shaikh is the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai.

He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to have contracted the novel coronavirus. Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,10,455 coronavirus cases reported until Sunday. The state reported 9,518 coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike. The recovery rate in the state is 54.62 per cent, positivity rate 19.85 per cent and mortality rate 3.82 per cent.