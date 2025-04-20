Amid Uddhav, Raj reunion buzz, Sanjay Raut says ‘emotional talks’ underway

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday there has been no announcement of the reunion between the estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, but claimed "emotional talks" between the two are going on.

Raut said on Sunday that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has not set out a precondition for rapprochement with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president and his cousin Raj Thackeray.

"There is no announcement of an alliance. Currently, emotional talks are going on," Raut said. "They [Raj and Uddhav] meet at family events. They are brothers," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut said Uddhav Thackeray has only asked to prioritise the interest and not to break bread with the enemies of Maharashtra.

"Raj Thackeray talks about the interest of Maharashtra, so does Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP does not fit in it. Those who are with the BJP also do not fit into it," Raut said.

He dubbed BJP as "the enemy of Maharashtra" and claimed it split Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which worked to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra. Anyone with them (BJP) is the "enemy" of Maharashtra, Raut further claimed.

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray 'reunion' Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently expressed willingness to reunite with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray by forgetting past differences.

In a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar — recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday — Raj Thackeray said he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

'Will keep my ego aside' Amid the speculations, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said there is no alliance yet but "Raj Thackeray has said that if there are any grudges between the two brothers, then I will keep my ego aside and will remove it [grudges] for the best interests of Maharashtra."

"On which, Uddhav Thackeray has said that we are brothers and there are no grudges between us and if there are any, I will remove them. But, you should not give place in your home to the enemy of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT)...If you agree on this, we will surely talk," said Sanjay Raut.

MNS spokesperson reacts MNS' Mumbai president and party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, however, said people were reading too much into the remarks made by Raj Thackeray.

He said the election tie-up is a distant step and the Sena (UBT) must back the MNS in its agitation for Marathi language and people.

While Raj Thackeray said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Uddhav's assertion has been seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

On April 15, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Raj Thackeray at his residence. Shinde says, “This was a courtesy visit...”

Without naming his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray had said nothing should be done to help the "thieves", an apparent reference to the BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

Deshpande said, "Everyone feels that two brothers should come together, but how? If you are not going to back (us) on the issue of Marathi, how will things go forward?"

"Raj saheb's interview should be seen with a holistic view. His stand was that all Marathi people should come together for the interest of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. That was his stand. You are reading too much into it," he said in response to a question.

When Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, 17,000 MNS activists were slapped with cases for protesting against loudspeakers outside mosques, Deshpande claimed.

"Does Uddhav Thackeray feel it was a mistake and if that's the case, will he apologise to Maharashtra Sainiks?" the MNS leader said.

'Good thing' Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the possibility of a reunion between the estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, and called it a 'good' step.