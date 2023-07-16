Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis says Uddhav Thackeray doesn't understand politics, ‘Sharad Pawar wrote in his book…’2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis subtly criticized Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the current government would positively impact the lives of ordinary citizens.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis subtly criticised Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting that the former CM lacked understanding of politics and budgetary matters. He claimed that the current government, comprising Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar camp), would positively impact the lives of ordinary citizens.
