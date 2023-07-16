Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis subtly criticised Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting that the former CM lacked understanding of politics and budgetary matters. He claimed that the current government, comprising Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar camp), would positively impact the lives of ordinary citizens.

“Our previous chief minister used to say that he didn't understand politics, budget, cooperative sector and many other things. Therefore (Sharad) Pawar saheb wrote in his book (autobiography) that he (Uddhav) didn't know politics either. But we know everything – budget, politics and economics," Fadnavis said while speaking at the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) programme.

Speaking about the current leadership, he said, "…, we brought Eknath Shinde, and now we have brought Ajit dada (Pawar). Our government completed one year recently. In this period, we brought Maharashtra to the number one spot in investment and industries. This government has the faith of the country and the industrial sector," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the government's welfare schemes and efforts to eradicate poverty. He also listed various measures implemented by the state government since coming to power.

"We increased the honorarium of anganwadi workers and kotwals. We took decisions such as granting a 50 per cent concession to women in MSRTC bus travel and free travel to senior citizens (above 75). I hope this government will fulfil all your expectations," he added.

He said an aid of ₹10,000 crore has been given to farmers.

"With the 'Namo Shetkari Yojana', we gave ₹12,000 ( ₹6,000 by the state govt and ₹6,000 by the Centre) to farmers. With the 'Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana', we will fulfil the demand for electricity supply during the day," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis invoked Lord Ram while speaking about the government programme as Nashik houses the famous temple of the deity.

“The government has not come to your doorstep only but also in the court of Lord Ram. Nashik is a land of Kumbh Mela. This programme is a Kumbh Mela itself. It allows us to serve you as part of our effort to take the government to the last person.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was on Friday allocated the key Finance and Planning portfolio, which was earlier held by Fadnavis, while some of the eight other NCP leaders who joined the state cabinet with him a fortnight ago were also given important portfolios like cooperation and agriculture.

(With agency inputs)

