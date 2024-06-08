Several MLAs from Shiv Sena and NCP factions in Maharashtra are reportedly in talks to rejoin their respective parties ahead of the Assembly polls, according to a report.

Around five to six MLAs from the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde have contacted leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and have expressed their desire to rejoin the party, India Today reported, citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Thursday, sources revealed to India Today TV that approximately 10-15 MLAs from Ajit Pawar's faction within the NCP in Maharashtra have been communicating with the Sharad Pawar camp.

This comes months ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls and follows Ajit Pawar's NCP securing only one Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without naming any party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) state president Jayant Patil said several leaders were in touch with them. “We will think of these proposals at our meeting on June 9. On June 10, we have our foundation day," he said.

The Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results dealt a blow to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which secured only 17 seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), despite facing internal divisions between the two parties, surpassed expectations by winning 30 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the major parties, the Congress emerged victorious in 13 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) secured nine and eight seats, respectively.

Mint could not independently verify the development.

Following the outcome, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his resignation on Wednesday, taking accountability for the party's performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, sources told India Today that no decision has been made yet, and Fadnavis will likely retain his position as deputy Chief Minister.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, a notable decrease from its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress experienced a robust surge, securing victory in 99 seats. The INDIA bloc surpassed the 230-seat mark, presenting formidable competition and exceeding expectations, contrary to earlier predictions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!