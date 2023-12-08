The Lok Sabha on Friday, December 8, voted to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for ‘unethical conduct’ in the cash-for-query case. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report was tabled in the lower house of the parliament on Friday, following which a heated debate ensued. Thereafter, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

During the heated discussion in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra was not allowed to speak in the Parliament.

Mahua Moitra was found guilty of sharing her credentials with Darshan Hiranandani and accepting gifts from the businessman to pose questions against the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the House over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: 10-point timeline



-Complaint filed with CBI, 14 October

On 14 October, a complaint was filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. The complaint had asked that a First Information Report be filed against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on charges of corruption and money laundering.

Dehadrai had also forwarded a copy to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

-BJP MP requests immediate suspension of Mahua Moitra, 15 October

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey registered a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra and demanded an inquiry committee seeking her immediate suspension from Parliament. In his complaint, Nishikant Dubey cited a detailed complaint by a Supreme Court advocate, Jai Anant Dehadrai, which he has received.

-Allegations against Mahua Moitra

The complaint by Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was that Mahua Moitra took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for questioning the Adani Group in the Parliament.

Nishikant Dubey also wrote to Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to investigate the “IP Address" of Moitra’s “Lok Sabha login credentials".

Mahua Moitra had denied these allegations, calling Dehadrai a ‘jilted ex’. Although she admitted to sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani.

-Mahua Moitra approaches Delhi HC, 17 October

Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

-Hiranandani claims Mahua Moitra questioned Adani Group to target PM Modi, 19 October

Darshan Hiranandani, son of real estate billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani, claimed that he used Mahua Moitra’s Parliamentary login to ask questions against Adani Group.

In an affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani said, “She shared with me her email ID as a Member of Parliament, so that I could send her information, and she could raise the questions in the Parliament. I went along with her proposal… Certain information was shared with me, based on which I continued to draft and post questions using her Parliamentary login whenever needed".

Mahua Moitra conceded to sharing her parliamentary login credentials with Darshan Hiranandani. While acknowledging a receipt of gifts from him, Mahua Moitra clarified that they were limited to personal items like “one scarf, some lipsticks, and other makeup items including eye shadow."

-Mahua Moitra summoned by Lok Sabha Ethics Panel, 31 Oct

Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint triggered a Lok Sabha ethics panel investigation into the cash for query case against Mahua Moitra. The TMC leader defied the initial summons. She highlighted the media's access to all complaints and affidavits before her, labelling it a "selective leak of a plea bargain."

-Mahua Moitra walks out of Ethics Panel meeting, 2 November

On November 2, Mahua Moitra agreed to appear before the Ethics Committee but walked out in the middle of the ongoing questioning.

In a scathing letter to the Speaker, she accused the panel of engaging in "proverbial vastraharan (stripping)," highlighting her belief that their questioning was biased and unfair.

-Ethics Panel Report Submitted To Speaker, 10 November

The Ethics Committee submitted its report to the Speaker, recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion. The report accused her of accepting "illegal gratifications" from Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament on his behalf.

Six out of 10 members of the Ethics Committee voted to adopt the 479-page report. The remaining four members, belonging to opposition parties, registered dissent.

-Lok Sabha Ethics Panel Report Tabled In Parliament, 8 Dec

On December 8, the Ethics Committee report was tabled in parliament. The panel's chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar tabled the report during the afternoon session, prompting immediate chaos in the House.

Trinamool Congress and Congress members stormed the Well of the House, demanding access to the report and a discussion before any action was taken. Kalyan Banerjee, a senior TMC member, further insisted on a debate before any vote on Mahua Moitra's expulsion.

-Mahua Moitra expelled, 8 December

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

