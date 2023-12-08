Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: From Nishikant Dubey's allegations to TMC MP's expulsion | 10 points
Mahua Moitra was found guilty of sharing her credentials with Darshan Hiranandani and accepting gifts from the businessman to pose questions against the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha on Friday, December 8, voted to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for ‘unethical conduct’ in the cash-for-query case. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report was tabled in the lower house of the parliament on Friday, following which a heated debate ensued. Thereafter, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.