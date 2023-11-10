Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleged on Friday that the recommendation to expel her from the Lok Sabha stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "desperation" to keep the Adani group’s alleged coal scam under the wraps.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, she said PM Modi wants to gag anyone who flags this issue. According to reports, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House over the "cash-for-query" case. She is accused of accepting "illegal gratifications" from a businessman to raise questions in Parliament at his behest. Reacting to the Ethics Committee's recommendation, Moitra exuded confidence that she will be back with bigger mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She told PTI, "the Ethics panel just helped me double 2024 winning margin". "Proud to go down in parliamentary history as first person to be unethically expelled by Ethics Committee whose mandate doesn't include expulsion. First expel and then ask government to ask CBI to find evidence. Kangaroo court, monkey business from start to finish," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said in a post on X.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Mahua Moitra told PTI, “Adani has a ₹13,000 crore coal scam. In any other country, this would have brought down the government. Mr Modi, deep in his heart, knows this. So they are desperate to keep this hidden as long as possible.

“Modi and Adani are running the government... Anyone who questions and calls them out is in panic. We are one of the few people who are doing this. So their idea is shut them up, put them in jail...," Moitra was quoted by the report as saying.

The Krishnanagar MP described the saffron party as “a factory of liers". “Every day they put out fake news and the problem is media in this country is all controlled by Modi and Adani. They pick it up, amplify and everyone starts jumping," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.