Mahua Moitra flags 'proverbial vastraharan’ at LS ethics panel meet in letter to Om Birla
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has accused BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, chairperson of the Ethics Committee, of misconduct during a hearing on cash-for-query allegations.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday accusing Ethics Committee chairperson, BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, of misconduct during a hearing on cash-for-query allegations. She further alleged that she was subjected to the "proverbial vastraharan" and complained that the panel chief exhibited bias and questioned her maliciously, rather than addressing the matter.