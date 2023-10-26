The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is set to convene its first meeting on Thursday to address the "cash for query" accusation lodged against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, during this meeting, BJP parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai are expected to provide their statements.

In his formal complaint submitted to Speaker Om Birla, Nishikant Dubey has made reference to the documents that were provided by Dehadrai. Speaker Birla has subsequently forwarded this issue to the committee chaired by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Oral Evidence of Shri Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate in respect of complaint dated 15 October 2023 given by Dr Nishikant Dubey, MP against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament. Oral evidence of Dr Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the panel's schedule for Thursday said.

Dubey has asserted that the advocate, who was previously associated with Moitra before their disagreement, has presented undeniable evidence of monetary transactions involving her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. This evidence is purportedly linked to their efforts to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said while Moitra on advice from her party had clarified her position regarding the allegations leveled against her, the party leadership would wait for the report by the Parliamentary panel before taking an "appropriate decision". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that," O'Brien said.

He wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urger for TMC MP's "immediate suspension' from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!