Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha Ethics Panel on Friday tabled the report recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar laid on the table the first Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics. The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct." The draft report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month. Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes. Mahua Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra had taken payment frob Businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group. It has been alleged that Mahua Moitra shared her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani to pose questions against the Adani Group. Catch Live updates on the Mahua Moitra expulsion row with Livemint

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE: ‘What length you will go to harass a single woman MP’ TMC MP questions Modi govt Mahua Moitra on her expulsion as a Member of the Lok Sabha says, "...If this Modi government thought that by shutting me up they could do away with the Adani issue, let me tell you this that this kangaroo court has only shown to all of India that the haste and the abuse of due process you have used demonstrates how important Adani is to you. And to what length you will go to harass a single woman MP into shutting her into submission..." "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your(BJP) end. Ethics panel punishing me for practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in Lok Sabha. In essence I have been found guilty of breaching code of ethics that does not exist," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE: Trinamool Congress MP expeled The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote. Opposition members walked out of the House as the Lok Sabha speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Joshi. The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE: Opposition members stage walk-out Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha as House votes to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'unethical conduct'. Opposition members walked out of the House as the Lok Sabha speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day. Speaker Om Birla said that the Lok Sabha will reconvene on 11 December, Monday.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE: Adhir Ranjan writes to Speaker, seeks more time to discuss ethics panel report Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Speaker Om Birla urging him to postpone the debate on the Ethics Committee report on TMC member Mahua Moitra to enable members to prepare for a discussion on it. Chowdhury said the matter was urgent and important and the members should get sufficient time to prepare themselves as the report is over 100 pages and exhaustive.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE: Opposition shouts ‘Haye Haye’ Opposition INDIA bloc leaders on Friday questioned the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel recommendation for expelling Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and accused the BJP-led government of doing "vendetta politics". The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday amid an uproar by opposition MPs who questioned the procedure followed by the panel and demanded a discussion on the report. "It is a new black day in the new House. A new black chapter is starting today," Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE: TMC MP says Lok Sabha cannot remove Mahua Moitra House does not have power to remove Mahua Moitra as member, says Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Lok Sabha speaker disallows Mahua Moitra from speaking in House Lok Sabha speaker disallows Mahua Moitra from speaking in House on Ethics Committee recommendation, says she got opportunity at panel meet.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Lok Sabha takes up discussion on ethics panel report for expulsion of TMC MP The Lok Sabha on Friday took up for discussion a report of the Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash-for-query" case, with opposition members seeking more time to study the 495-page document. The report was tabled in the House around 12 noon. As soon as the House met again at 2 pm after an adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for discussion on the panel report. Speaker Om Birla said if some strict decisions have to be taken against any member, they have to be taken to uphold the dignity of the House.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: BJP MP cites 2005 expulsion of 10 MPs from Lok Sabha “During UPA govt in 2005, a report was presented and 10 Lok Sabha members were expelled on same day. Mahua Moitra was asked questions by ethics panel on basis of affidavit, no 'cheer haran' was done by asking personal question", says BJP MP Hina Gavit in Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Ethics Committee calls for ‘intense legal inquiry’ of Mahua Moitra The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash for query" case that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha and called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: ‘No proper procedure followed...truly disgraceful’, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Claiming that no proper procedure was followed by the Ethics committee over its adoption of the report which led to recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called it a 'disgrace' and said that this is nothing but a political vendetta by BJP.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: TMC MP should be given opportunity to express her views, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress MP from West Bengal on Friday said that TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be given opportunity to express her views on Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report “At least 4 days should be given to study LS Ethics Committee's 495-page report on Mahua Moitra issue", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Om Birla address ethics committee report If some strict decisions have to be taken, they have to be taken to uphold dignity of House:Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Mahua Moitra issue.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Opposition says they have not received copies of Ethics Committee report Opposition members say they have not received copies of Ethics Committee report on 'cash-for-query' complaint against Mahua Moitra.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Pralhad Joshi moves fopr TMC MP's expulsion Union Minister Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of TMC member Mahua Moitra.