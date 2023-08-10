Amid the issues of women dignity in Manipur is being discussed in the Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a 'bright pink & green saree' jibe ahead of no-confidence motion speech.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Am supposed to speak today. Am wearing a bright pink & green saree just in case shameless biased @sansad_tv focuses elsewhere during my speech."

In her speech, she slammed the government for not being able to handle the Manipur situation properly.

During her address in the Lok Sabha, she said, "This no-confidence motion is to break this code of silence on Manipur, the most pressing issue of the day, where we are all supposed to 'raho chup' (keep silent). This is not just a no-confidence in government motion, this is a have confidence in India motion."

"Six thousand five hundred FIRs in three months, which state has seen this? Four thousand houses destroyed, sixty thousand people displaced, which state has seen this?" says TMC MP Mahua Moitra during no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Moitra also took a swipe at Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that not one word was heard from her when a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by wrestlers and now 'she is talking about some flying kiss'.

Her attack came a day after Irani expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Moitra said, "When a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by our champion wrestlers, we did not hear one word out of the women and child development minister and now she is talking about some flying kiss, where are your priorities, madam."

With agency inputs.