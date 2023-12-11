Mahua Moitra's expulsion: What Supreme Court said on MPs expelled in 2005 ‘cash for query' case
As TMC MP Mahua Moitra decides to approach Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha in the ‘cash for query’ case, let's have a relook on apex court's verdict on similar case in 2005
After her expulsion from Lok Sabha in the alleged ‘cash for query’ case, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. The TMC leader has maintained that the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha didn't have the power to recommend her expulsion and claimed that the committee took the decision even when there was no evidence that she accepted cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for her parliamentary portal's login credentials.