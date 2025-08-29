Mahua Moitra's ‘infiltration’ remark at Amit Shah triggers BJP outrage, police complaint filed in West Bengal

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is once against at the center of a political controversy, this time, for her alleged remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah, on the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. The BJP condemned her statement and the party filed a police complaint at Krishnanagar's Kotwali police station on Friday.

"They are repeatedly talking about infiltrators; but the border of India is protected by five forces, and that is directly the Home Ministry's responsibility," Moitra said, in addition to the objectionable statement against Amit Shah.

The Krishnanagar MP made the comments while interacting with reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event when she hit out at the home minister for not tackling the issue of infiltration and blaming the TMC government over the issue, reported PTI.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, Mahua Moitra further said, "Standing at Red Fort, the PM himself said infiltrators are causing demographic changes. But even as he was saying this, his Home Minister was standing in the front row, smiling and clapping."

How BJP reacted BJP leaders criticised Mohua Moitra's remarks, describing them as "deeply objectionable" and “an insult to democratic discourse,” reported PTI.

"The distasteful and objectionable remarks only reflect the mindset of the person and the TMC. We would like to know, is this official line of the TMC, if not they must tender an apology and initiate action against Moitra," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Mahua Moitra reacts As the controversy between the TMC MP and BJP snowballed, Moitra accused the BJP of picking “one issue” and making it “viral” on social media.

"Modus operandi of BJP troll cell - pick one issue, give it to all resident twits ( & an “a” instead of an “i” would be just as well) & make it “viral “ on social media," the TMC MP wrote on X.