Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today apologised for his remark on population control, reported news agency ANI. 'I apologise and I take back my words…," Bihar CM can be heard saying in the video.

Watch video: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I apologise..."

On Tuesday, Bihar CM sparked a controversy, while stressing the importance of education among women to control the population.

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style.

"You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," he added.

His bizarre remarks on population control in the state drew flak from the Opposition, women legislators.

"There hasn't been a leader more vulgar than Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It appears that Nitish babu's is bitten by 'adult, B-grade films' bug. There should be a ban on his double-meaning remarks. It seems he has been influenced by the company he keeps," the Bihar BJP remarked in a post on X.

Speaking on the controversy, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that it was wrong to misinterpret the Chief Minister's remarks as he was talking about sex education.

BJP demands Bihar CM's resignation

The BJP on Tuesday flayed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks , and demanded his resignation.

Reacting sharply, Union Minister and a senior BJP leader from Bihar Ashwini Kumar Choubey said Kumar has tarnished the dignity and decorum of democracy with his remarks.

"It is very shameful to make such a statement in the Assembly. It seems he is mentally ill," Choubey said, adding, "He should resign and immediately consult a doctor."

Lashing out at Kumar for his remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The language used by Nitish Kumar inside the assembly is most vulgar, indecent, most misogynistic, sexist and patriarchal."

"This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar... Kumar has become a bekabu babu from shushan babu. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly," he added.

-With agency inputs

