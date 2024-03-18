Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘shakti’ remark, saying that every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in India.

The Prime Minister was addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Telangana's Jagtial. “The INDI (INDIA) alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...," the prime minister said. He said, “Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'…"

Rahul Gandhi's ‘shakti’ remark at the concluding ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra on Sunday started a political spat between Congress and BJP leaders. The Wayanad MP said that his party and the entire opposition are fighting against a Shakti (power).

“There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," the former Congress president said.

"A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in from of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..." he added.

‘Mysogynistic mindset’

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress MP of expressing 'misogynistic' views, saying the INDIA alliance members have called Hindu Dharma a “fraud" and the Congress has a history of “Hindu hatred".

“A series of INDI alliance members have said that Hindu Dharma is fraud. Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. Congress Party has a long history of Hindu hatred, from denying the existence of Lord Ram to making the statement about Shakti," the BJP leader said.

"The statement from Rahul Gandhi in front of Uddhav Thackeray shows to what extent they can fall. Today, this is not just an insult to the Hindu faith but shows the misogynistic mindset of Rahul Gandhi, who is against NariShakti and its manifestation," he said.

Acharya Satyendra Das also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark in Maharashtra. "This is the reason, why the party's condition is deteriorating, because it is a Hindu Virodhi party. Bharat is a Hindu majority state, if they make these kinds of comments, who is going to stand with them?"

“Nari Shakti is a pride of Hindu Dharma, Sanatan Dharma. This is condemnable. The leader who speaks against our gods and goddesses should be sent to jail," Acharya added.

(With inputs from agencies)

