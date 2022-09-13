Major setback to Nitish Kumar's party, 15 JDU members join BJP in Daman and Diu

In a major setback to Janata Dal-United (JDU), a total of 15 panchayat members of Nitish Kumar's party in Daman and Diu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.
In a major setback to Janata Dal-United (JDU), a total of 15 panchayat members of Nitish Kumar's party in Daman and Diu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The development comes after some JDU leaders in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh also quit the party and joined BJP few days ago.
"15 out of 17 district panchayat members of JDU of Daman and Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP today against Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the BJP which had given impetus to development in Bihar and to choose the 'Bahubali', corrupt and a dynastic party," the BJP tweeted.
Earlier this month, five of the MLAs of the party have joined the ruling BJP. The JD(U) MLAs who joined the BJP are Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute, and Thangjam Arunkumar. Now, JD(U)'s Muhammad Abdul Nasir remains the only MLA from the party in Manipur. Nasir won the Lilong seat this year.
The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year. Whereas, the BJP secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly.
Prior to Manipur, the lone JDU MLA from Arunachal Pradesh had also joined the saffron party on August 25 this year in the presence of national president JP Nadda and Arunachal CM Pema Khandu.
BJP stands at 49 out of 60 Assembly seats (MLA) with the merger of lone JDU MLA Techi Kaso with BJP. Out of 9 Corporators of JDU, 8 have joined BJP; now total BJP corporators is 18 out of 20.
The major political event happened at a time when Kumar and BJP ties have plunged to a new low as the former made an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, forming a new government.