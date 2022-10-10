The Election Commission of India allotted a new name for the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena party which will now be referred as 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'. The leaders from the faction were happy and considered the new name a major victory as it includes the name of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"We are happy, consider this major victory," said Bhaskar Jadhav from the Uddhav faction after the allotment of the new name.

The allotment of the new name came after the allotment of a new symbol for the faction which has been allotted a 'flaming torch' (Mashaal) as the election symbol for the current by elections.

The new name and symbol will be the identity of the Uddhav faction till the Election Commission decides on the dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The factions led by both the leaders claim on the Shiv Sena party and its election symbol ‘bow and arrow’.

For the Shinde faction, the Election Commission allotted them ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ as the new name. The commission also gave them till tomorrow to submit three choices of symbols after their current choices of 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun', and 'Gada' were rejected by the commission as these symbols were "not in the list of free symbols".

The inclusion of Balasaheb Thackeray in the new name of both factions explains how both factions are claiming the legacy of the late stalwart who built the Shiv Sena from scratch.

While on one side faction led by Uddhav Thackeray attack the Shinde faction as ‘traitors’ to Balasaheb's legacy, the Shinde faction also accuse the former Chief Minister of joining hands with those (Congress and NCP) against whom Balasaheb always fought.