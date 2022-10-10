'Major victory': Uddhav faction after Election Commission allots new party name1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 08:26 PM IST
- The Election Commission of India allotted its new name for the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena party
The Election Commission of India allotted a new name for the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena party which will now be referred as 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'. The leaders from the faction were happy and considered the new name a major victory as it includes the name of Balasaheb Thackeray.