The proceedings of the Parliament shifted to a new building on Tuesday with grand celebrations. With increased seating capacity, the new Parliament building is equipped with much more facilities and modern infrastructure. Speaking on the new Parliament building, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that making it like a seven-star hotel won't work and the essence of Parliament is missing in the new building.

"The new parliament has come together like a seven-star hotel...Debate decent, disagreement, discussion and decision, all this is part of parliamentary procedure. Making it a seven-star hotel won't work. The essence of Parliament is missing...," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also spoke the language used by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The development comes as a debate is raging in the country about the abusive remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali.

"No one has any right to comment on what is going on in anyone's personal life...If there are issue-based discussions on the decisions taken by the leaders then it is correct but it is wrong to make personal remarks. Whoever has done this should apologize for it," Priyanka Chaturvedi said while speaking on Udai Bhan's statement.

BJP targets Congress

BJP launched a scathing attack against Congress over the language used by Udai Bhan and asked this is ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’? , a phrase repeatedly used by Rahul Gandhi. "Here is the Congress President in Haryana - he has used the most inexcusable, horrible language for PM & CM. Will the Congress sack him? Is this Muhabbat Ki Dukan? No this is Congress ke gaali galauj ka saaman," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote.

Moreover, Udai Bhan refused to apologize for the language and said he only stated the truth.

“What I did say that was wrong? Did I use abusive words? I only stated the truth. I would have apologized if had said anything wrong...BJP should keep their MPs and leaders under control. I have said similar things in 20-30 rallies before. If I have said anything wrong they can go to court," the Haryana Congress president told ANI.

