Making sense of TMC rebels ‘merger’ with NCPI — Is it legal? Expert explains law

Twenty rebel Lok Sabha MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced on Sunday they will merge with the registered but unrecognised Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the legality of the "merger". He exclaimed, “The rebels of the TMC legislative party cannot merge with a political party; that can happen only if the TMC wishes to do so! Disqualify them!”

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Also Read | TMC Crisis Live: NCPI says talks will be held with TMC

Experts Mint spoke to echoed Kapil Sibal's observation as the “merger” with the lesser-known NCPI perplexed many.

PD Thankappan Achary, the former secretary-general of the Lok Sabha, explicitly called the merger invalid. He refused to even call it a “merger”.

Why is the merger illegal? PD Thankappan Achary explained that MPs or MLAs merging with another party by breaking away from their original party is invalid, even if they do so with the support of 2/3 of the legislature bloc.

All the members/MPs elected on a party ticket form the legislature party. The legislature party has relevance only within the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

He said the merger would be considered valid if the original party, the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee in this case, merges with another party.

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The law states that 2/3 of the legislative bloc of the original party must agree to the merger. Only then would MPs be protected from disqualification.

"The merger has to take place between two political parties, not MPs or MLAs," Achary said, adding that if 2/3rd of the MPs agree to the merger, then they will get exemption from the disqualification.

If they disagree, they can form a "separate bloc" and approach the Election Commission to seek a different symbol, the former secretary-general of the Lok Sabha said. This "separate bloc" is liable for disqualification, as per the law.

Once an MP or a group of MPs declares they are a separate bloc, they have defected from the party.

Also Read | Five reasons why TMC rebels merged with NCPI

What the law says Under the Anti-Defection Law or the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, a merger is legal only if the original political party decides to merge with another political party.

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In this case, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is the "original political party."

The role of MPs and MLAs is restricted. They can either agree to or oppose the merger. They can't act independently and switch political loyalties.

The Tenth Schedule states, "A member of a House shall not be disqualified...where his original political party merges with another political party, and he claims that he and any other members of his original political party-

(a) have become members of such other political party or, as the case may be, of a new political party formed by such merger; or

(b) have not accepted the merger and opted to function as a separate group."

The law adds that, “...the merger of the original political party of a Member of a House shall be deemed to have taken place if, and only if, not less than two-thirds of the members of the legislature party concerned have agreed to such merger.”

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Can TMC rebels be disqualified? TMC rebels are likely to be disqualified if the TMC faction led by Mamata Banerjee (the original party) files a petition seeking their disqualification, PDT Achary said.

Disqualification on ground of defection As per the Anti-Defection law, a member of a house belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House-

1. If he/she has voluntarily given up his membership of such a political party

2. If he votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the political party to which he belongs, without obtaining the prior permission of such political party, person or authority.

3. Moreover, an elected member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after such election.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in