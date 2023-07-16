Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday lashed out at state Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat's demand to impose President's rule in the state.

As reported by the news agency ANI, Shinde said, “At a time when we have an absolute majority of 210 MLAs, making such a demand is laughable. Making such a statement by such a big leader is laughable."

Shinde made an important announcement on Friday regarding the cabinet expansion, assigning specific departments to the newly sworn-in ministers who joined the state government on July 2. This development comes approximately two weeks after nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, took the oath as ministers in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar who took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government got finance and planning ministries on Friday. Other newly-appointed NCP ministers have also been allotted various portfolios yesterday.

Earlier in the day, speaking at `Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) program, he also said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state will make it "faster". “We have 200 MLAs and MPs with us (in Maharashtra). There will be no discrimination. Injustice will not be done to anyone," Shinde said, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to form the Maharashtra government last year and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, former NCP Rajya Sabha member Janardan Waghmare on Sunday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for not being able to deliver on its promises to the people in the past nine years.

He said the BJP's actions had caused divisions in society and led to politics devoid of ideology and morality.

"We continuously talk about democracy but it is in danger at present. Indian politics has taken an undesirable turn. Morality is necessary along with ideology but, unfortunately, today's politics has neither," he told PTI.