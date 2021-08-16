Malaysia’s Prime Minister steps down amid covid-19 criticism

During the past six weeks the virus has gotten further out of control in Malaysia, posing a challenge to the government. The Delta variant has caused a surge of infections since July, with more than 15,000 cases reported daily in this country of 33 million in recent weeks, along with around 200 deaths a day. Malaysia is now reporting more daily Covid-19 deaths on a per capita basis than its hard-hit neighbor Indonesia, which is reeling under its own Delta-driven surge.