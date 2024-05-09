Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer is making an official visit to India. Before departing for India, he posted a tweet announcing that he was looking forward to meeting his Indian counterpart, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also wrote that he would discuss "deepening and enhancing cooperation" between the two countries for the "mutual benefit" of the people of India and Maldives.

In a post upon arrival, Moosa Zameer wrote, "Arrived in New Delhi on my first bilateral official visit to India! 🇮🇳 Looking forward to productive discussions, strengthening ties, and experiencing the vibrant culture of #India."

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Randeep Hooda other celebrities join 'ExploreIndianIslands' trend on Twitter amid India-Maldives row MEA India also posted on X, saying "Warm welcome to FM @MoosaZameer of Maldives on his official visit to India. Discussions on bilateral & regional issues and seeking ways to provide impetus to our multifaceted relationship lie ahead."

The content of Moosa Zameer’s tweets, however, did not go well with many Indian users on X (formerly Twitter). Moreover, many of them are not happy about the visit.

"What mutual benefit?" one user asked while another wrote, "One correction sir : it's unilateral benefit of Maldives's people."

Also Read: 'Appalling language': Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed slams official for post after PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit Some users demanded apology from the Maldivian foreign minister. “I hope the first thing you’ll do is apologise on behalf of your government and president," posted one user. Another wrote, “Indians are done with you and your leadership who destroyed the age long relationship." “Where's your apology?" one user asked.

“Are you serious? After getting elected on an India Out campaign, you now want deeper cooperation? Give me one good reason why India should respond positively," posted another.

What's the context? Some Maldivian politicians from the ruling party earlier posted "derogatory remarks" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maldives’ ‘anti-India’ stance Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu is known for his ‘anti-India’ stance. He earlier told the BBC about his meeting with the Indian ambassador. Muizzu said he "told him very clearly that every single Indian military personnel here should be removed".

Muizzu's alliance seemingly prefers stronger connections with China, which has given the Maldives hundreds of millions in loans and grants for infrastructure. However, India, aiming to monitor a crucial area of the Indian Ocean, has also given the Maldives about $2 billion in development aid.

Muizzu's trip to China in January initiated further chatter. "China was our number one market (for tourism) pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," Muizzu said during his China visit.

The Maldivian president, however, dismisses the notion that he is “pro-China". “I am a pro-Maldives person. For me, Maldives comes first, our independence comes first. I am not pro or against any country," he told the BBC.

