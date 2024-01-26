Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has extended Republic Day greetings to India. This gesture comes amid the diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Male. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Wooing China? How Maldives is swiftly reducing its dependence on India President Muizzu's message, addressed to both Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasised the longstanding ties and mutual respect shared by the two nations.

The Maldives President's office released a statement highlighting President Muizzu's wishes for India's continued peace, progress and prosperity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Maldives Opposition parties flag Mohamed Muizzu government's ‘anti-India’ pivot: ‘Long-standing ally will be…’ "President Muizzu conveyed good wishes from the Government and the people of the Maldives to the Government and the people of India. He underscored the Maldives-India bond nurtured by centuries of friendship, mutual respect and a deep sense of kinship," ANI quoted the Maldives President's office as saying in a statement.

“The President expressed hope for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Government and people of India for years to come," the statement added.

Also Read: India-Maldives Row: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar denies receiving orders to withdraw troops: ‘Delhi has not really…’ Alongside President Muizzu, former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih also conveyed his wishes to India. In his message, Solih stressed the enduring and unbreakable bond between the two countries, wishing for it to grow stronger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the joyous occasion of India's 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn), PM @narendramodi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength," Solih wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Maldives teen dies waiting for air ambulance, minister blames President Muizzu's 'animosity' towards India Solih was one of the first prominent leaders from the island nation to condemn the derogatory remarks made by some junior ministers. It led to a diplomatic standoff between the two nations.

On January 14, India and the Maldives "agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel" from the island nation, according to the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

