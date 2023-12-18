Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to revoke the suspension of TMC MP Derek O'Brien. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge in a letter wrote, "He had been suspended by you on 14 December, All he was trying to do was to attract your attention to raise the collective demand of INDIA parties for a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on the shocking incident that took place in Lok Sabha on 13 December".

Calling the discussion on Parliament security breach "legitimate", Kharge added, "It's a breach of Parliamentary traditions and conventions that the Minister of Home Affairs can speak about the events of 13 December 2023 at a media function but refuses to say anything about in form of a statement in Parliament when the Parliament itself is in session".

Notably, PM Modi recently told a national daily there was a need for a probe into the incident, not a debate.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," the PM said in an interview.

O'Brien was suspended on Thursday, along with 13 other MPs, after they protested in both houses, demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and a discussion on the issue of breach of security in the Lok Sabha.

Shortly after Rajya Sabha met at 11 am on Thursday, almost all opposition MPs trooped to the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach.

Following this, Dhankar described O'Brien's conduct as "defiance" of the chair and "serious misconduct".

The TMC MP then staged a silent protest against his suspension from Rajya Sabha. The TMC MP walked out of the Parliament building with a placard hanging around his neck which read "Silent Protest" in English, Hindi, and Bengali. He refused to speak on the issue.

On Day 15 of the Winter session of the Parliament on Monday, the Congress party said Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly as Home Minister Amit Shah "refuses" to make a statement on the Lok Sabha security breach issue which is his duty and responsibility.

On 13 December, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released coloured smoke, and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

Since the incident, Opposition parties have demanded a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi.

"It is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are repeatedly saying in Parliament that the Union Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement but he does not want to come. They (BJP) are not ready to let the House function. This is not a good thing for democracy but there is no point in talking to people who do not believe in democracy," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

On the other hand, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the incident of breach of security on December 13 is being probed by a high-level committee and expressed his anguish at the "politicisation" of the issue.

"It is sad that politics is being done on this issue...To enter the Well of the House and sloganeering is against the dignity of the House. I request your (opposition) cooperation to hold discussions on important issues," he said.

