Kharge asks Congress observers to submit report on Himachal political crisis, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to party observers and asked them to speak to all MLAs and submit a comprehensive report on the Himachal Pradesh political crisis, said the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a press conference on Wednesday.
