Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to party observers and asked them to speak to all MLAs and submit a comprehensive report on the Himachal Pradesh political crisis, said the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a press conference on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congress will not hesitate to take tough steps as the party is our priority; will not let people's mandate be betrayed in Himachal Pradesh," he said, adding that party observers Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, Bhupinder Hooda are in Shimla to hear grievances of MLAs.

He further said, “Individual's interests are not important as the party is supreme; people's mandate needs to be respected. We cannot lose mandate through BJP's 'Operation Lotus', only people can take it back." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader assured that accountability will be fixed for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha poll in Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government is witnessing major political turmoil after the opposition BJP party won the lone seat of the state in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress government in the state faced an existential crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and learned to be in touch with the saffron party. Former state chief minister Vikramaditya Singh also announced his resignation from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet.

Following this, Congress top brass former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have rushed to the hill state to parley with members of the party to prevent loss of power in the state.

The BJP on Tuesday won Himachal Pradesh's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The contest tied with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared based on a draw of lots.

Of the 68-member assembly, Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators in Himachal. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

