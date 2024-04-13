'Hope Kharge saab doesn't...': Congress MLA seeks approval to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during Karnataka rally | Watch
Congress MLA Laxman Savadi courted controversy this week after seeking ‘approval’ from Mallikarjun Kharge before chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The incident took place mere days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections during an election rally in the Kalaburagi area of Karnataka. Savadi had left the BJP to join Congress last year ahead of the Assembly elections.