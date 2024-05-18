'Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will not take decision': Mallikarjun Kharge says Mamata Banerjee is with INDIA bloc
Reacting to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge said the decision will be taken by him and the high command, and those who don't agree will go out.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday rebuked party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over his remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeee, and said she is with INDIA alliance.