Reacting to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge said the decision will be taken by him and the high command, and those who don't agree will go out.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday rebuked party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over his remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeee, and said she is with INDIA alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge made the statement when he was asked about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's remarks against Banerjee, while addressing a joint press conference along with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

"Mamata Banerjee is with the alliance. She has recently said that she will join the government. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will not take the decision. The decision will be taken by me and the high command those who don't agree will go out," reported PTI quoting Kharge.

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had remarked that the Bengal CM cannot be trusted and she might go with the BJP.

After taking a u-turn from her remark that she will extend outside support to the opposition front INDIA after it comes to power, on May 16, Banerjee said she is very much part of the anti-BJP alliance at the national level and would form the next government with it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the West Bengal CM alleged that the West Bengal units of both CPI(M) and Congress, who are part of the INDIA alliance, have joined hands and helped the BJP in the state.

The TMC had walked out of the INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January.

Reacting to her remark, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also said that Mamata Banerjee was endorsing INDIA bloc recognising its growing momentum.

Meanwhile, addressing press conference, Kharge also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that the opposition alliance would bulldoze the Ayodhya Ram temple if voted to power. The Congress chief said they were committed to protecting the religious freedom of all citizens and ensuring that the country runs as per the Constitution.

Kharge accused PM Modi of inciting people over the issues "that the Congress will never do".

