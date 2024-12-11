Mallikarjun Kharge slams Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘RS chairman acts like a school headmaster, functions as govt spokesperson’

Since 1952, no resolution has been brought against the Vice President of India, as the Rajya Sabha Chairperson has never indulged in politics, said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, a day after the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of “partisan conduct” during the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament.

“The politics has taken precedence over rules in Rajya Sabha, The chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour. His conduct has been contrary to the post's dignity, and he targets opposition leaders and often praises the government of the day,” Kharge said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Also Read | 10 Jagdeep Dhankhar statements that riled Congress-led Opposition

The 60 Rajya Sabha members representing the Congress-led INDIA bloc condemned the 'partisan conduct' of Dhankhar, which they said is ‘unbecoming of High-Level Constitutional Authorities’ who are expected to act in accordance with and in furtherance of the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

‘Like school headmaster’ “The RS chairman acts like school headmaster and gives sermons to experienced opposition leaders while stopping them from speaking,” Kharge said, adding that the biggest reason for disruptions in Rajya Sabha is the chairman himself. “He's working as government spokesperson,” the Congress chief said.

The RS chairman acts like a school headmaster and gives sermons to experienced opposition leaders while stopping them from speaking.

The no-confidence motion will likely be taken up in the next session by the Rajya Sabha. According to Article 67 (b), a motion to remove the Vice President from his office requires a 14-day notice of intent from members of the Rajya Sabha who support the resolution. The ongoing winter session is scheduled to end on December 20.

Advertisement

“As Chairperson, the manner in which Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts parliamentary affairs of the Rajya Sabha is extremely partisan. It is a matter of record that Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has repeatedly interrupted members of the opposition while they are speaking, unfairly used privilege motions to silence leaders of the opposition, and openly delegitimised dissent with respect to the actions of the Government in the utmost disparaging manner,” reads the motion.