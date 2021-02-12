Mallikarjun Kharge to replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 11:16 AM IST
- With the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Upper House nearing an end, the Congress party has suggested Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the next Leader of Opposition
Congress on Friday suggested veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha following the exit of another veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad.
The party has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in this regard, sources told news agency PTI.
The post will fall vacant with the upcoming retirement of MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a member of the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir.
Currently, J&K does not have an Assembly after it was made a Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
Azad's term is ending on 15 February.
However, the Congress party is keen to bring Azad back to the Upper House, according to reports.
Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, was the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019.
The grand old party could not get the leader of the opposition's post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha as its numbers were less than the mandated 10% of the total number of seats in the Lower House for claiming the post.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tearful farewell to the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."
"Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend," the PM said.
Watch: Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Azad
"I would not let you retire, will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you," the Prime Minister said in a teary farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad in RS.
