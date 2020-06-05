BENGALURU : The Congress party on Friday said that Mallikarjuna Kharge will be its official candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) said that its president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of the veteran politician from Kalaburagi in Karnataka for the upper house of Parliament.

Kharge, among other senior Congress leaders, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept 25 out of the 28 seats in the state.

Kharge, often referred to as 'solilada saradara' or chieftain who has never lost, was defeated by a former aide, Umesh Jadhav, that turned out to be one of the biggest upsets of the Lok Sabha elections.

Four seats from Karnataka falls vacant later this month and the polls have triggered politicking within all three principal political parties in the state.

The last date for filing nominations is on 9 June and the polls are 10 days after on 19 June.

Kharge had never lost a single election in his over 40 year long political career that includes nine victories as in assembly elections and two parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile,the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) met to discuss its choice for the one possible seat for the upper house. The apparent choice is former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda who lost the elections from Tumakuru after he gave up his home district of Hassan to his grandson, Prajwal Revanna.

Gowda's other grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy,lost from Mandya.

The Congress and JD(S) won just one seat each in the polls last year in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP stormed back to power with a higher majority at the centre.

"It is the unanimous decision of all (JD(S)) legislators that Deve Gowda be our candidate for the Rajya Sabha," H.D.Kumaraswamy, former chief minister said. However, people aware of the developments, claim that Gowda has resisted his candidature since he does not believe in the 'back door entry' after losing his Lok Sabha seat.

Both the BJP and Congress have made an unofficial pact to give its excess votes to Gowda to help him get elected,at least two persons aware of the developments said.

But the BJP seems to be in a bit of a mess as different factions within the party have made its demands for nominating candidates of its choice. The constant politicking over the Rajya Sabha seats and the impending cabinet expansion has added to the challenges of chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa, who has faced crisis after crisis in his 10 month stint in the top chair.

