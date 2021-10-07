Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Mamata Banerjee, 2 other TMC MLAs to take oath today

Mamata Banerjee, 2 other TMC MLAs to take oath today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
1 min read . 07:50 AM IST Livemint

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office to three newly elected MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as a member of the West Bengal Assembly today. Along with her, two other newly-elected TMC legislators will also take an oath. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office to three newly elected MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly. 

Besides Banerjee, the other two MLAs are Amirul Islam and Jakir Hossain.

In the recently concluded by-polls, Mamata Banerjee won from Bhabanipur with a margin of over 58,000 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee secured 85,263 votes which are around 71.90 per cent of the total votes connected in the bye-elections.

Banerjee's main competition, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got 26,428 votes and Communist Party of India CPI candidate Srijib Biswas secured 4,226 votes.

Jakir Hossain was elected from Jangipur and Amirul Islam was elected from Samserganj assembly seats in West Bengal. 

