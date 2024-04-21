'Abhishek and I are unsafe': Mamata Banerjee as Suvendu Adhikari warns TMC about 'big explosion'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement came in response to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had said that there would be a “big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass”.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is targeting her and Trinamool Congress' (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message