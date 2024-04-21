West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement came in response to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had said that there would be a “big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is targeting her and Trinamool Congress' (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying.

She said this while addressing an election rally in Kumarganj in Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in favour of party candidate and state minister Biplab Mitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee's statement came in response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had said on Saturday that there would be a "big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass".

What Suvendu Adhikari said? Speaking at an election meeting in West Bengal's Malda in support of party candidate Srirupa Mitra Choudhury, Adhikari claimed that a "huge explosion" would shatter the TMC-led by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Wait for Monday. A huge explosion will shatter Pisi-Bhaipo's party. They will not be able to recover," the leader of the opposition told party workers.

Adhikari later clarified that he was referring to a political upheaval and insisted that the TMC was already in a precarious position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Mamata Banerjee retaliated? Responding to Adhikari's remark, the TMC supremo said, "There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us."

"We will counter him by bursting firecrackers. For us firecrackers are unravelling discrepancies in PM Care Fund and 'jumla' of crediting ₹15 lakh in every citizen's bank account. He only peddles falsehood," she was quoted by PTI as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

