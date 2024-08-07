Bangladesh Crisis: The Queen actor's comment came a day after Mamata Banerjee appealed to the people of West Bengal to maintain peace and not pay attention to any kind of rumours and that she said that she will support whatever decision the Union government takes in the issue.

Bangladesh Crisis: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Kangana Ranaut has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was left with no option but to supported the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on the ongoing Bangladesh crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actor-politician said that Benerjee has finally ‘accepted Bengal as part of India for the first time.’

“For the first time, Mamata didi accepted that Bengal is a part of India and supported Centre remembering the Prime Minister. What a scene! She knows she will be the first to face Bangladeshi refugees whom she has given shelter when they come with daggers. But Mamata didi can be rest assured. She will be protected in Ram Rajya. Nothing to worry about as the country is in safe hands," Ranaut, the MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Queen actor's comment came a day after Banerjee appealed to the people of West Bengal to maintain peace and not pay attention to any kind of rumours. She said that she will support whatever decision the Union government takes in the issue.

Bangladesh has plunged into political crisis after Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina quit and fled the country on August 5 amid weeks-long protests against her government and family. Hasina’s exit, ending her 15-year-rule, was followed by arson on the streets with the protesters vandalising residences, offices and other buildings associated with the former prime minister’s party Awami League and her family.

Earlier, Ranaut said on August 6 claimed the developments in Bangladesh characterised all Islamic republics, where there are always attempts to "annihilate" other religions. She made the remarks when she was asked by reporters to comment on the situation in the neighbouring country, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and fled to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranaut said such situations develop in all Islamic republics at some point or other. She then indirectly referred to anti-immigrant protests in Britain, claiming that Christians were being attacked in the streets there.

Ranaut remarks on Bangladesh appeared to refer to reports of mob attacks on Hindu temples, as violence continued there even after Hasina was forced to quit following protests that began with anti-reservation demonstrations by student groups.

"We should be vigilant about those who are misguiding the country and want to sell the nation to international forces, and also those who are voting for them," Ranaut said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

