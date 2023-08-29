Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP has booked all helicopters for this reason

Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP has booked all helicopters for this reason2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:55 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of booking all helicopters ahead of elections, warns of an ‘autocratic’ style of governance. Mamata Banerjee voiced her disapproval of the BJP's conduct and choices concerning the selection of the chief election commissioner
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed that the party has booked all the helicopters"ahead of the parliament elections so that no other political party is able to get any helicopter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message