Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP has booked all helicopters for this reason

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of booking all helicopters ahead of elections, warns of an ‘autocratic’ style of governance. Mamata Banerjee voiced her disapproval of the BJP's conduct and choices concerning the selection of the chief election commissioner

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed that the party has booked all the helicopters"ahead of the parliament elections so that no other political party is able to get any helicopter.

As reported by ANI, the West Bengal CM was speaking at the rally on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee said, "The BJP has booked all helicopters ahead of the parliament elections so that no other party can get any. This is their state. They think that money can buy anything."

West Bengal CM noted that the ruling party might potentially conduct Lok Sabha elections as early as December, with the possibility extending to January.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in 2024.

Mamata Banerjee further warned that a return to power for the BJP could lead to an "autocratic" style of governance in India.

The leader of the TMC emphasized that she believes the current political climate restricts the freedom of Indians. She said, "In India, Indians are not free because only the BJP is free here.

"Chief Justice had asked to constitute a committee to appoint the chief election commissioner. They (the BJP) removed the Chief Justice from the panel and appointed a BJP cabinet minister in his place to appoint the chief election commissioner. What a lattu! He will keep spinning and disappear," Mamata Banerjee said.

Taking on the BJP for raising 'Goli Maro' slogans in Jadhavpur, Mamata Banerjee dared, "Do you want to shoot? If you have the audacity, shoot at us. We will see to it." The Bengal Chief Minister added that she has instructed the police to arrest those who have raised 'Goli Maro' slogans.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that someone texted her that Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before the Lok Sabha election.

"Someone texted me yesterday that Abhishek will be arrested before the election. Do you know what they have done? They have taken whatever data he had on his computer...They uploaded some files created by them into his computer," Mamata said.

(With inputs from ANI)