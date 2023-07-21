Days after three women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men in Manipur, prompting arrests and uproar across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked if the incident hurt him.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I want to ask PM Modi did the incident in Manipur not hurt you even a little? You point fingers at West Bengal but don't you have love for sisters and mothers? Till when daughters will be burnt, Dalits, minorities will be killed, people will be killed?" “We will not leave Manipur, North Eastern sisters are our sisters," Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Friday that she had reached out thrice in the last three months to authorities in Manipur over incidents of violence against women but no response was received from them.

The NCW chief said that she had received other complaints regarding women issues and for that she had reached out thrice to authorities in Manipur but no response was received from them.

"We had to verify the authenticity, and also the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognisance when the video (of women being paraded naked) went viral yesterday," Rekha Sharma said.

Mamata Banerjee said, “The first complaint that we received was from a group, we wrote to the DG Police (director general of police) and the chief secretary (CS) on the matter. We reminded them. Then we received another complaint and again wrote to the DG and the CS again. Before the suo motu we reached out thrice to them and there was no response."

The viral video showed two women being held, paraded naked and assaulted by a mob of men in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4, a day after ethnic violence broke between two tribal groups – Kukis and Meiteis.

