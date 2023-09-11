Mamata Banerjee attending G20 dinner: TMC says, ‘No political agenda...’1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Controversy over Mamata Banerjee's attendance at G20 dinner; TMC leader cites it as a 'courteous' gesture. Congress leader questions her decision.
As Mamata Banerjee attending G20 dinner sparked controversy, a senior TMC leader cited that it was a ‘courteous’ gesture.
Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said everyone knows Mamata Banerjee is one of the architects behind INDIA and none can question her commitment.
"Choudhury will not decide when the chief minister of the state will go to attend a dinner on the occasion of G20 as part of the protocol," Sen said.
Banerjee went to Delhi on Friday, while the dinner party was held the next day.
Banerjee’s flight was scheduled for Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday afternoon owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital, officials said.
(With PTI inputs)