Mamata Banerjee attending G20 dinner: TMC says, ‘No political agenda...’

Apparently, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Sunday questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, asking if that would not weaken her stance against the Narendra Modi government.

The state Congress president also wondered whether there was “any other reason" for the Trinamool Congress supremo to take part in the programme.

"When many non-BJP CMs refrained from attending the dinner, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) went to Delhi a day in advance. She attended the occasion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the same room.

“I wonder what prompted her to rush all the way to Delhi to be in the dinner party along with these leaders," Choudhury told reporters here.

Clarifying why Banerjee attended the dinner, TMC leader Saugata Roy said, “Mamata Banerjee was invited as the chief minister of West Bengal to the G20 dinner by the President (Droupadi Murmu). She attended it as a matter of ample courtesy. There is no political significance to it and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should not have commented on it."