Mamata Banerjee blames BSF, foreign elements for Murshidabad violence: ‘Isn’t it BSF’s duty to guard border?’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Border Security Force (BSF) and "foreign elements" for the “pre-planned” Murshidabad violence over the new Waqf Amendment Act.

Advertisement

Three people were killed and several others injured in the Murshidabad violence.

At a meeting with imams, Mamata claimed the communal riot in Murshidabad was pre-planned. She said, “I came across news reports suggesting the involvement of elements from across the border in the Murshidabad unrest.”

“Isn’t it the BSF’s duty to guard the border?” she questioned.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act SC Hearing LIVE: 6 BJP states move SC to support new law

She also assured the imams that she would instruct the Chief Secretary to probe the BSF firing that led to the death of a person in Murshidabad.

The Chief Minister then appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to allow any “atrocious law” and urged him to keep a check on his Home Minister, Amit Shah.

“I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah, he is doing harm to the nation to serve his own political agenda,” she said.

Advertisement

“Why were you in such a hurry over the Waqf Amendment (Bill)? Didn’t you know the situation in Bangladesh?” she asked the Centre, referring to a media report citing Home Ministry sources that alleged Bangladesh’s involvement in the violence.

“If that is the case, the Central government is responsible since BSF guards the borders, not us. The state government doesn't have the responsibility to guard the borders. Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed.”

Mamata Banerjee also announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for each of the families of the three people who died in the Murshidabad violence.

‘TMC at forefront in fight against Waqf Amendment Bill’ At the same meeting, Mamata Banerjee said the Waqf Amendment Act goes against the country’s federal structure and reiterated that her party, the Trinamool Congress, is at the forefront of opposing the new law in Parliament.

Advertisement

Dismissing BJP’s claims, she said, “Had the TMC been involved in the Murshidabad violence, as alleged by the opposition, the houses of its leaders would not have been attacked.”