 Mamata Banerjee blames Congress for seat-sharing delay over ‘unjust’ demands, Rahul says ‘Bengal CM close to…’; 5 points | Mint
Mamata Banerjee blames Congress for seat-sharing delay over ‘unjust’ demands, Rahul says ‘Bengal CM close to…’; 5 points

Mamata Banerjee criticized Congress for delaying seat-sharing in West Bengal for an 'unjustified' demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha seats, while her party is willing to share only two.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee criticised Congress for delaying seat-sharing in the state for “unjustified" demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies, when her party is willing to share only two.

Her disapproval of the grand old party has come at a time when Rahul Gandhi has claimed to have “very close" relations with the TMC supremo.

“The negotiations on seat-sharing are underway, I don't want to comment here. But Mamata Banerjee is very close to me and our party," said Rahul Gandhi earlier on Tuesday. 

He also added that comments of other party leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary “won't matter and these things are not going to disrupt" the relations between Congress and TMC. 

-Rahul Gandhi's of having strong relations with Banerjee fell short when Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure with the party over seat sharing issue during a closed-door organizational meeting of the party's unit of Birbhum, a district considered a stronghold of the TMC, reported PTI.

-During the same meeting held in Birbhum, Mamata Banerjee urged party leaders to prepare to fight the electoral battle alone. She also emphasised that the TMC needs to win in both the Lok Sabha seats from the district.

-"Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats," PTI quoted a senior TMC leader.

-West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats. According to the news agency, party sources said that Banerjee encouraged district leaders to prepare for fighting alone in Birbhum. "Mamata didi told us to prepare to fight in both the seats from the district," the TMC leader said.

-Mamata Banerjee's remark at the party's internal meeting was in contradiction to not only Rahul Gandhi's comments but also her stance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A day ago, she had supported the idea of regional leaders spearheading the fight against the BJP in specific regions. She also suggested that Congress can independently contest 300 Lok Sabha seats.

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 10:22 PM IST
