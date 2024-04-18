Mamata Banerjee calls Mithun Chakraborty 'traitor from Bengal', actor feels CM is ‘mentally unstable’: Report
While speaking during a public rally in Raiganj, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty a “big traitor from Bengal” and accused him of “bowing his head in the RSS office just to save his son”.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While speaking during a public rally in Raiganj, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief called Chakraborty a “big traitor from Bengal". She accused him of "bowing his head in the RSS office just to save his son".