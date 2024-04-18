While speaking during a public rally in Raiganj, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty a “big traitor from Bengal” and accused him of “bowing his head in the RSS office just to save his son”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While speaking during a public rally in Raiganj, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief called Chakraborty a “big traitor from Bengal". She accused him of "bowing his head in the RSS office just to save his son". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During the elections, I had made Mithun Chakraborty a Rajya Sabha MP, but I didn't know that another big traitor from Bengal had bowed his head in the RSS office just to save his son," Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, “If you remember his son was booked. Police had gone to the wedding to investigate. He got scared and went straight to the RSS office in Mumbai and said that he was a BJP sevak. Those who can fight, I consider only them as humans."

Mithun Chakraborty was a leader of the TMC earlier. He had switched to the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. His son's wedding was called off on July 8, 2018, after a team of police arrived at the wedding venue to investigate a rape case against the groom, the Times of India reported. He got married on July 10 after getting bail.

Chakraborty hits back at Banerjee Mithun Chakraborty criticised Mamata Banerjee for calling him ‘a traitor’ in her public meeting in Raiganj. According to reports, he said that the growing number of BJP supporters has deeply affected the Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He retorted to the CM’s remarks stating that he was not a traitor but a soldier," Siliguri Times reported. Chakraborty reportedly said that he believed the CM was ‘mentally unstable’.

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty held a roadshow in West Bengal’s Siliguri as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The war of words between Mithun Chakraborty and Mamata Banerjee took place just ahead of the first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Three of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will vote on April 19. These seats are Coochbehar SC, Alipurduars ST and Jalpaiguri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

