KOLKATA : The TMC on Monday denounced the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, with its leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling the action reflective of the "autocratic mindset" of the government.

Accusing the BJP of killing democracy, the Trinamool Congress chief declared she will fight the "Fascist" government in Parliament and on streets.

"Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govts mindset that doesnt respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy," she tweeted.

The party termed the decision to suspend the MPs, including the TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, as "undemocratic" and assereted, "Parliament cannot be allowed to turn into a lawless jungle" by the ruling BJP.

TMC chief whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy deplored the way the Upper House was being run.

"Without considering this illegality committed yesterday giving birth to strong protests from the opposition, their voices have further been throttled when some of them have been suspended today for the remaining period of the current session," Ray said in a statement.

He said if constitutional authorities violate rules, then it would be detrimental for Indian democracy.

"If constitutional authorities, in this case, the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, act as per their whims and fancies in blatant violation of rules and detriment to the laid down procedures of the parliamentary democratic system, the country is destined to fall prey to majoritarianism, if not fascism," he said.

Ray said all sections of people must condemn such developments in the "temple of democracy".

The House had witnessed unruly scenes by opposition members during the passage of two farm bills. Senior TMC leaders and Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy too condemned the suspension and said the decision was "undemocratic and in violation of laid down procedures".

"Farm Bills bulldozed in RS via voice vote with NO respect for parliamentary rules and procedures. BJP did NOT have the numbers - why was opposition denied a division? Indians need to wake up to this - Parliament cannot become a lawless jungle!" Moitra tweeted.

"After suspending democracy & the rule of law @ BJP is suspending opposition from parliament!" she further said.

Roy said the opposition voices in Parliament were being "muzzled".

Two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

