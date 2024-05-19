Comparing the leadership style of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP Dev Adhikari said party supremo is more approachable while the latter is a no nonsense leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Ananadabazar Online, Dev Adhikari reveals, "Abhishek is intelligent and focused and the way he leads the party is extremely different from how it used to be done earlier."

"However, he should let people touch him, which is one of the main requisite of becoming a people's leader. Otherwise, he is flawless"

"Didi is approachable but can be fooled, but Abhishek is a no-nonsense guy, who doesn't fall into such traps"

Though still a part of the opposition bloc--INDIA--the TMC opted to go it alone in Bengal. The Congress and the Left Front entered into a seat-sharing pact for the state, as part of which the former is contesting 12 seats while setting aside the remaining 30 for the latter.

Earlier, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had announced to extend outside support to the INDIA bloc if it forms government at the Centre. The West Bengal CM said that the INDIA bloc was her brainchild and TMC is very much a part of INDIA bloc.

Confirming INDIA bloc's stand on TMC, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Mamata Banerjee is with the alliance. She has recently said that she will join the government."

Further, rejecting Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's remark that the Bengal CM cannot be trusted and she might go with the BJP, he said, " Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will not take the decision. The decision will be taken by me and the high command those who don't agree will go out."

Polling for 18 seats in Bengal was conducted across the first four phases, while the remaining 24 seats will go to the polls in the next three phases on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the fifth phase, polling will be held on May 20 in Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh Lok Sabha constituencies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

