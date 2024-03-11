Mamata Banerjee fields former wife against BJP MP Saumitra Khan in West Bengal Lok Sabha seat
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sujata Mondal from the TMC and Saumitra Khan from the BJP will compete against each other in Bishnupur, West Bengal. They used to be married to each other until 2020.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, Bankura’s Bishnupur constituency in West Bengal will see a unique contest. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), helmed by Mamata Banerjee, has fielded Sujata Mondal against her ex-husband, Saumitra Khan from the seat. Khan will fight it out in Bishnupur for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).