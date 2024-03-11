Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sujata Mondal from the TMC and Saumitra Khan from the BJP will compete against each other in Bishnupur, West Bengal. They used to be married to each other until 2020.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, Bankura’s Bishnupur constituency in West Bengal will see a unique contest. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), helmed by Mamata Banerjee, has fielded Sujata Mondal against her ex-husband, Saumitra Khan from the seat. Khan will fight it out in Bishnupur for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mondal and Khan parted ways in 2020, shortly after Mondal entered politics with the TMC before the 2021 state elections. Khan earlier shifted his allegiance to the BJP from the TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He is presently the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bishnupur constituency.

Also Read: BJP says Mamata’s party doesn’t have Bengali candidates Sujata Mondal, who uses Sujata Mondal Khan as her official name, received a request from her then-husband after she had joined Mamata Banerjee’s party in December 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I would request her to stop using the surname 'Khan'. I am severing all relations with Sujata today. I am sending her a divorce notice. I also request the media to not label her as a 'Khan': ANI quoted Khan as saying.

Saumitra Khan opened up as soon as TMC announced Sujata as the rival candidate. He said it would have been nice if someone with more political experience stood for election. There would have been a good competition; discussions about the development of the area would have taken place, he added.

Also Read: 'Mamata Banerjee shouldn't be trusted...': Congress' Adhir Ranjan But now it seems that the BJP will win by the highest margin ever from the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency, Khan said while predicting that his winning margin could even surpass four lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TMC announces 42 candidates On March 10, the TMC revealed who would run for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The announcement came at the Brigade Parade Ground from TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek, the nephew of the West Bengal CM, will be a candidate in Diamond Harbour.

Yusuf Pathan will run for election in Berhampore Lok Sabha seat with the TMC. The cricketer joined the party on March 10 itself. Berhampore is known as a stronghold of seasoned Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury, who has won the seat five times and is expected to compete again.

